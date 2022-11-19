Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rana Sanaullah says appointment of next army chief will be decided in a few days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan says the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march to influence the appointment of army chief has been failed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said appointment of next army chief will be decided in a few days.

The Interior Minister said Prime Minister has the constitutional authority to exercise his power to appoint the army chief.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan’s narrative is based on lies and baseless accusations against political opponents.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the process of appointment of Army Chief will be completed by end of this month.

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is making the appointment of Army Chief controversial.

The Defence Minister said Imran Khan is creating chaos in the country through holding long march.