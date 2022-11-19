UrduPoint.com

Interior Minister Says PTI’s Long March Agenda Failed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 10:53 AM

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

Rana Sanaullah says appointment of next army chief will be decided in a few days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan says the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march to influence the appointment of army chief has been failed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said appointment of next army chief will be decided in a few days.

The Interior Minister said Prime Minister has the constitutional authority to exercise his power to appoint the army chief.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan’s narrative is based on lies and baseless accusations against political opponents.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the process of appointment of Army Chief will be completed by end of this month.

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is making the appointment of Army Chief controversial.

The Defence Minister said Imran Khan is creating chaos in the country through holding long march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Army Interior Minister Long March Rana SanaUllah

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

2 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

10 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

10 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

10 hours ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.