Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet frontline soldiers

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday visited the Siachen Sector to meet frontline soldiers of Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday visited the Siachen Sector to meet frontline soldiers of Pakistan Army.

He laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda and also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Gayari avalanche incident.

Sheikh Rasheed, addressing the soldiers, said, "It was my desire to meet the soldiers deputed at front posts, which has been fulfilled this day by meeting these brave sons of the soil." He said Pakistan Army had a long history of sacrifices who always safeguarded the motherland from the evil designs of enemies by dedicating their precious lives.

On this occasion, a briefing was also given to the interior minister on the Gayari avalanche incident. A memorial shield was also presented to him.

Besides touring Siachen, Sheikh Rasheed also visited Giang. Earlier, on reaching Skardu Airport, the local administration and Gilgit Baltistan Scouts received him.