Intermittent Rains Disrupts Power Supply From 50 Feeders: Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday said that intermittent rains in the province had disrupted power supply from 50 feeders in Peshawar, Khyber and Swat circles.
According to spokesman of PESCO, 10 feeders tripped in Peshawar Circle, 25 in Khyber Circle and 15 in Swat Circle.
PESCO field staff was put on high alert and directed to restore power supply immediately in case of fault, he added.
The official said that ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Sehr and Iftar was top priority.
