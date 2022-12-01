International AIDS day marked in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Department of Health, Shaheed Benazirabad district and CDC HIV Aids Center jointly organized a seminar on the occasion of International AIDS Day.

Addressing the seminar District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Medical Superintendent People Medical Hospital Dr. Shafique Ghouri, District Focal Person for AIDS Dr. Riaz Shah, In-charge AIDS Treatment Center Dr. Ghulam Qadir Rajput and others said that HIV Aids is a curable disease.

They said that continued treatment of this disease prevents patients from further loss. Speakers said that causes of Aids include the reuse of used syringes, blood transfusion without screening, machinery and tools used for operations, dental treatment without sterilizing and others.

They said that this disease does not spread through handshake and sitting together.

Speakers said that Sindh Government is working on emergency grounds for the elimination of HIV Aids and its better treatment so that precious lives could be saved.

They said that saving the life of one human is equal to saving the lives of the whole of humanity.

On the occasion, District Focal Person for Aids Control Program Dr Riaz Shah and In-charge Aids Treatment Center Dr. Ghulam Qadir Rajput informed that presently 339 Aids patients, under treatment in the district, living normal life.

The seminar was attended by Director Health Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Laghari, Additional Director Health Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Muhammad Owais from Nai Zindagi, male and female doctors Peoples Medical Hospital and officials of the health department. Later an awareness rally was led by District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali