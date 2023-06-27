Open Menu

International Day Of Parliamentarism To Be Marked On June 30

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The International Day of Parliamentarism will be marked on 30 June across the globe including Pakistan,the International Day of Parliamentarism is a time to review the progress that parliaments have made in achieving some key goals to be more representative and move with the times, including carrying out self-assessments, working to include more women and young MPs, and adapting to new technologies.

Instituting an international day for parliaments is particularly important at this critical time for parliamentary democracy, when people are losing trust in political institutions and democracy itself is facing challenges from populist and nationalist movements. If democracy is to thrive, then parliaments, as the cornerstone of functioning democracies, need to be strong, transparent, accountable and representative.

