International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 10:36 PM

International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed here on Saturday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed here on Saturday.

In this connection Social Welfare Department organized the cheque distribution ceremony in Metropolitan Corporation Hall where Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan flanked by Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar, Deputy Director Amina Alam and Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandari presented cheques of financial aid to special persons by stepping down from the stage up to their chairs.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCG said that special persons were an integral part of our society. Therefore, we all are duty bound to pay full attention to their needs for making them a productive member of the society, he added.

Meanwhile, a special function was also arranged at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to mark the day.

Medical Social Welfare Officer Ayesha Anjum presided over the event in which renowned psychologists delivered keynote lectures.

Addressing the function, medical social welfare officer said that a help desk had been established in DHQ Hospital to facilitate the persons with disabilities. She also distributed disability certificates to 45 special persons and informed them about benefits which they could take through this certificate.

