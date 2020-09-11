UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University, Islamabad President Chairs Meeting Of Finance, Planning Committee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:43 PM

President International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, Friday chaired the meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee to discuss various agenda items regarding finance and planning

The meeting was attended by Khalid Mehmood Memon, Director Budget, HEC and Nayyar Nadeem, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of education and Professional Training, Vice Presidents, Director Finance, Director HR, Director Administration and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, IIUI President was briefed about university's financial landscape and matters pertaining to planning.

The committee discussed various agenda items, while the Chair gave directions accordingly as per requirement of the agenda.

On the occasion, IIUI President vowed that merit and IIUI's progress will be top priority.

Hathal stressed that no stone should be left unturned to bring IIUI among the ranks of top international institutions.

He assured of every possible cooperation and supervision to achieve the set goals.

The IIUI President opined that hard work is a prerequisite for success and he will be happy to encourage dedicated officials of university.

Talking about the international academic landscape, he said that merit, research, provision of best facilities and dedication for internationalization will be top priorities.

Earlier, Khalid Mehmood Memon, Director Budget, HEC and Nayyar Nadeem, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training met with Dr. Hathal at his office.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests were discussed. The guests said that Pakistan and KSA have exemplary and historic brethren ties. They congratulated IIUI President on assuming his duties and wished him luck.

IIUI President said that Pakistanis and Saudis have immense love in hearts for each other. He assured to focus on leading the varsity to the pathway of academic excellence and international repute.

