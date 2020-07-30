UrduPoint.com
International Islamic University Islamabad Wishes Muslims Eid Ul Adha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:36 PM

International Islamic University Islamabad wishes Muslims Eid ul Adha

Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President IIUI, Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al Otaibi and Acting President/VP, IIUI Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani have wished to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world a blessed and peaceful Eid ul Adha

In a joint felicitation message on Thursday, IIUI Rector and President and Acting President urged Muslims to pray for the end of pandemic and stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus.

They also called upon Muslim youth to disseminate islam's message of peace adding that Islam's teachings on pandemic and importance of human life in our religion must be told across the world.

IIUI leadership hoped that Muslims across the world would be able to make Allah almighty happy and get his blessings by practicing the sunah of Hazrat e Ibrahim.

The message added that poor, ill and helpless people must not be left alone on this occasion of blessings and they be given top priority. IIUI Rector and President said It's an event to remember the great sacrifice that is a source of self-control, love for God and submission to Almighty's will. They said that It is a great opportunity to revitalize Emaan and have spiritual cleansing.

