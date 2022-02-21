International mother language day observed in SBBU

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad observed "International Mother Language Day" under the auspices of Literacy Society of Department of Sindhi.

A Provincial Conference on the topic was also organized on the occasion that was addressed by Dr Kishan Chand Makwana, Dr Ameer Ali Shah, Dr Phulo Maghwar, Dr Basar Mal, Dr Ghulam Mohyuddin, Ume-Hani Essani, Kashif Noorani, Asif Ali Zaradari, Fiza Unar, Fayyaz Sindhi and Kashif Zain.

Speakers said tha Sindh is the land of people speaking different languages and this region could be termed as a multilingual region.

They said that some of the languages have turned obsolete but we are fortunate to inherit all the languages of the region.

Speakers said that despite all of the languages not having the status of national language but these exist more efficiently and brilliantly.

Speakers were of the opinion that our languages and its culture are our identity.

They said that we all, especially our teachers' community, are duty bound to extend comprehensive knowledge of all languages to future generations in order to live in the culture of our mother language.

Later the conference concluded with demonstration of Sindhi songs presented by Tariq Amin Zardari and Fiza Indhar.