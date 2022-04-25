UrduPoint.com

International National Wrestler Sher Khan To Be Honored By Commissioner Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The Commissioner Karachi will organize a program to honor winner of Asian Championship in Nepal, International National Wrestler Sher Khan, who belonged to Lyari, Karachi

This was announced in a ceremony in honor Sher Khan organized by DMC Korangi at Shah Faisal Colony, said a statement on Monday.

This was announced in a ceremony in honor Sher Khan organized by DMC Korangi at Shah Faisal Colony, said a statement on Monday.

The ceremony to honor Sher Khan will be organized after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Prominent political and social figure Mohammad Saleem Khamisani, Secretary Pakistan Yoga sports Federation Khalid Brohi, Finance Secretary Karachi Shooting Ball Association Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, National Footballer Usman Ghani and others were present on the occasion.

International National Wrestler Sher Khan was also presented cash reward on the occasion.

