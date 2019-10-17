International Parliamentarians Congress to be established in Islamabad

International Parliamentarians Congress would be established in Islamabad for strengthening cooperation among the Parliaments of the world and to help improve the process of legislation making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :International Parliamentarians Congress would be established in Islamabad for strengthening cooperation among the Parliaments of the world and to help improve the process of legislation making.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati here on Thursday.

Speaking during the meeting, the minister told that the objective of the Congress would be to promote democratic values and in this regard vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and efforts of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani were appreciable.

All resources would be utilized for establishing the Congress and at this stage Rs 350 million would be allocated for the project.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would play a lead role in the project. The Prime Minister would be given a briefing about the Congress.