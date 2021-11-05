International webinar on clean, alternate affordable energy held at MNSUA

An international webinar on clean, alternate and affordable energy was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) to highlight the importance of environment friendly and cheaper sources of energy

The webinar, presided over by MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, was organized by Dr. Shazia Hanif from Department of Agricultural Engineering at MNS Agricultural University.

The international Guest Speakers included Dr. Indri Yaningsish, an Assistant Professor from University of Sebelas Maret, Indonesia, and Engr. Faisal Hassan, Executive Engineer, Bangladesh Power and Development board, Bangladesh.

Addressing the webinar, Prof. Dr. Asif Ali said that alternative and affordable energy sources are the only solution to meet the challenges in the energy sector. The community needs to shift towards alternative sources of energy, including solar, wind and biogas, he said adding that researchers and universities can play their role in promoting clean and alternative energy sources in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Indri highlighted the importance of research on alternative sources of energy and deacribed it as the need of the hour.

He added that dynamic and thermodynamics mixes are essential in solar material adsorption as they can improve the system by controlling the temperature and humidity in the air.

Engr. Faisal Hassan dilated upon different systems to harness energy from sunlight and introduced a modern honey solar system (Honeycomb Solar Air Heating System) and (E bag/wonder Bag). This system will enable modern types of cooling, he added. He said that solar energy in South Asia, especially in Pakistan, varies from 36 degrees to 82 degrees in winter and summer respectively.

Dr. Sarfraz Hashim, Chairman, Department of Agricultural Engineering, emphasized the promotion of clean energy and said that it would be further improved in the future.

Dr. Shazia said that with the help of e-bags, basic daily meals could be cooked and their use can be further enhanced in the future. On this occasion, Dr. Alamgir Akhtar, Engr. Farrukh Ehsan, Dr. Umair Sultan, Dr. Mohsin Khan and other scientists and faculty members participated.