ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said the international community had started acknowledging Pakistan's narrative on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) after the PTI government effectively highlighted the issue at every forum.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity rally arranged by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had apprised the world community about sufferings of Kashmirs at the hands of brutal Indian forces in the post articles 370 and 35-A revocation scenario.

"European Union, United Nations Security Council, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have expressed their concerns over the current situation in IoJ&K, besides a number of foreign dignitaries are visiting Pakistan in the prevailing situation," he said.

He said that none of the permanent members (P-5) of the UNSC had objected to discuss the Kashmir issue by the special committee. "China, France, United States, Russia and United Kingdom have supported to discuss the Kashmir in the special committee which is the success of Pakistan's stance internationally," he added.

The chairman said US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had also expressed serious concerns over the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and called for immediate removal of the communication blockade. The international media was also playing its role to expose real face of India, he added.

He said foreign ministers of various countries were visiting Pakistan to discuss current situation in Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also discussed the prevailing situation in Kashmir with various world leaders to apprise them about the Indian brutalities in IoJ&K.

He said Chinese Foreign Minister was also expected to visit Pakistan to discuss the various issues including current situation in Kashmir. "We are thankful to China for extending support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue," he added.

Fakhar Imam said Pakistan was using all diplomatic channels to pressurize India to lift curfew from Occupied Kashmir and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the UNSC.

The people of IoJ&K were suffering as the supply of daily commodities and medicine was suspended to the area due to blockade by Indian forces since August 5.

The chairman said all the minorities living in India including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were facing worst kind of treatment from the extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said around 1.9 million Muslims in Asaam (India) had been deprived of their basic right of citizenship, which was the sheer violation of United Nations Charter.

He said many Kashmiris had been detained by Indian forces and taken to unknown places.

He said India has removed the special status of Kashmir violating international laws and imposed curfew in the valley. He said the valley had been converted into the world's biggest prison, where woes of innocent Kashmiris were multiplying with each passing day since August 5.

He said Indian Prime Minister Modi would be tried in international Court of Justice for committing crime against humanity in Kashmir. He said Modi had also killed Muslims in Gujrat and his party members had demolished Babri Mosque.

He also urged the international human right organizations to take notice of human rights' violation being committed by brutal Indian forces in Kashmir and send their representatives to monitor the situation on ground.

Representatives of Sikh community, who arrived here from Canada to attend international Sikh Conference in Pakistan, also participated in the rally.

They said Sikh community would extend all possible support to Kashmir for their liberation from India.

He said Sikh community had always participated in the rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmris in Canada.

Representative of Business Community from Canada said Kashmir issue would be raised in the Canadian parliament. He said Parliamentarians in Canada had also been apprised them about the current situation in Kashmir.

Representatives of APHC said the international community should play its role for lifting of curfew. They said people in Kashmir were facing shortage of food items and medicine.