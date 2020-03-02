Intl' conference on climate change and smart use of potassium on Mar 3

Agriculture experts would speak their mind on smart application of Potassium for better crop growth and production and ways to tackle climate change phenomenon at an international conference to be held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Mar 3, Tuesday

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ): Agriculture experts would speak their mind on smart application of Potassium for better crop growth and production and ways to tackle climate change phenomenon at an international conference to be held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Mar 3, Tuesday.

The event is being organized by soil and environmental sciences department of MNSUA in collaboration with Engro Fertilizers and Arab Potash Company Limited, Jordan.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali would preside over the conference while special additional chief secretary agriculture and rural economy Punjab Arif Anwar Baloch would be the chief guest.

Noted agriculture expert from Jordan Prof. Dr. Munir J. Muhammad Rassan would be among the agriculture experts to address the participants including farmers, other stakeholders besides students, and teachers, says an official release.

Detailed presentations would be presented on smart application of potassium fertilizers on crops and how to minimize the impact of climate change on crops.