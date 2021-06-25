UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:56 PM

Int'l day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking to be marked tomorrow

United Nations' (UN) International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking will be marked on June 26 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations' (UN) International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking will be marked on June 26 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

This day is supported by individuals, communities and various organizations all over the world.

UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has, over the years, been actively involved in launching campaigns to mobilize support for drug control. The UNODC often teams up with other organizations and encourages people in society to actively take part in these campaigns.

Governments, organizations and individuals in many countries, have actively participated in promotional events and larger scale activities, such as public rallies and mass media involvement, to promote the awareness of dangers associated with illicit drugs.

According to the UNODC, nearly 200 million people are using illicit drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, hallucinogens, opiates and sedative hypnotics worldwide. In December 1987 the UN General Assembly decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The UN was determined to help create an international society free of drug abuse. This resolution recommended further action with regard to the report and conclusions of the 1987 International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Drugs June December Media All Million

Recent Stories

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

59 seconds ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

1 minute ago

Fiji records 215 new COVID-19 cases, another death ..

6 minutes ago

California company agrees to 5.9-mln-dollar settle ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.