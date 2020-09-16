ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, United Nations International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer marked on Wednesday across the globe including Pakistan.

Earth's ozone layer plays an important role in protecting human health and the environment.

Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and National Ozone Unit (NOU) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized an online art competition among schools and colleges students on the 'World Ozone Day'.

According to official of PNCA the online art competition theme: "Ozone for life", "Clean Green Pakistan".

He said paintings,sculpture,photography, short films and documentaries, mix medium projected in the event.

Other activities organized by different community groups, individuals, schools and local organizations across the world included the promotion of ozone-friendly products; special programs and events on saving the ozone layer; the distribution of the UNEP's public awareness posters to be used for events centered on the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer; and the distribution of awards to those who worked hard to protect the Earth's ozone layer.

In 1987 representatives from 24 countries met in Montreal and announced to the world that it was time to stop destroying the ozone layer. In so doing, these countries committed themselves, via the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, to rid the world of substances that threaten the ozone layer.

On December 19, 1994, the UN General Assembly proclaimed September 16 to be the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date when the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer was signed in 1987.

On this day Primary and secondary school educators throughout the world organized classroom activities that focused on topics related to the ozone layer, climate change and ozone depletion.

Some teachers used educational packages from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) that have been specifically tailored to address topics about the Earth's ozone layer.

