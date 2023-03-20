UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Forests To Be Marked Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Int'l Day of Forests to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Day of Forests will be marked on March 21 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan which promotes the importance of forests and trees in our lives and addresses issues such as deforestation.

The UN works with governments, community organizations, and the general public to promote both local and global activities for the International Day of Forests.

Activities include tree planting campaigns, photo exhibits that portray the importance of forests and trees and sharing of infographics, videos, news, and messages via social and other media.

Forests cover about one-third of the world's land mass. Roughly 1.6 billion people, including more than 2000 indigenous cultures, depend on forests for their livelihood.

The UN first celebrated the International Day of Forests on March 21, 2013. This initiative follows the International Year of Forests.

