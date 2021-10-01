UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :International Day of Older Persons on Friday observed across the globe including Pakistan, aiming to acknowledge the contribution made by elderly people to society.

This year, the theme for International Day for Older Persons was "Digital Equity for All Ages". The theme emphasises on active and meaningful participation of the elderly people in the digital world as well as making the digital world more accessible to them.

The United Nations will focus on the need to include the elderly in the digital arena this year. It also aims to acknowledge the stereotypes, discrimination and prejudice that is associated with the process of digitisation.

Various national and international organizations also organized special online seminars and workshops to highlight the importance of the day.

According to UN, the section of the world's population that is aged 60 years and above will reach over 1.

5 billion in the year 2050, up from 900 million in 2015. The International Day for Older Persons aims to make the world aware about the need for social care and health provisions for the elderly.

On 14 December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons. This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in his message said on this year's International Day of Older Persons, "I call for more inclusive policies, strategies and actions to achieve digital equity for people of all ages."�He said "Digital Equity for all Ages," the theme of this year's, offers an important chance to expand opportunities across generations for the benefit of society as a whole.

