UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day Of Peace Urges For Harmony Worldwide:Secretary General

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:21 PM

Int'l Day of Peace urges for harmony worldwide:Secretary General

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Monday shared his video message in connection with 'International Day of Peace' devoted to urging warring parties everywhere to lay down their weapons and work for harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary General Monday shared his video message in connection with 'International Day of Peace' devoted to urging warring parties everywhere to lay down their weapons and work for harmony.

The day marked here on September 21 across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, this call was more important than ever.

That is why I appealed for a global ceasefire in March.

He said our world faces a common enemy: a deadly virus that is causing immense suffering, destroying livelihoods, contributing to international tensions and exacerbating already formidable peace and security challenges.

The focus of this year's International Day of Peace is "Shaping Peace Together." In that spirit, and to mark our 75th anniversary, the United Nations is bringing people together for a global conversation about shaping our future and forging peace in trying times.

In these days of physical distancing, we may not be able to stand next to one another. But we must still stand together for peace.

And, together, I know we can � and will � build a more just, sustainable and equitable world.

\395

Related Topics

World United Nations March May September

Recent Stories

Divorced-mother of one raped for 25 days in Pind D ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 31Mln Worldwide - ..

1 minute ago

Biker killed in kasur

1 minute ago

Renowned Sufi qawwal 'Maqbool Ahmad Sabri remember ..

1 minute ago

Russia Records 6,196 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Sees UN Human Rights Coun ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.