ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary General Monday shared his video message in connection with 'International Day of Peace' devoted to urging warring parties everywhere to lay down their weapons and work for harmony.

The day marked here on September 21 across the globe, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, this call was more important than ever.

That is why I appealed for a global ceasefire in March.

He said our world faces a common enemy: a deadly virus that is causing immense suffering, destroying livelihoods, contributing to international tensions and exacerbating already formidable peace and security challenges.

The focus of this year's International Day of Peace is "Shaping Peace Together." In that spirit, and to mark our 75th anniversary, the United Nations is bringing people together for a global conversation about shaping our future and forging peace in trying times.

In these days of physical distancing, we may not be able to stand next to one another. But we must still stand together for peace.

And, together, I know we can � and will � build a more just, sustainable and equitable world.

