Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:51 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Sign Languages 2021 observed on Thursday across the globe including Pakistan with theme, "We Sign For Human Rights." In this regard, various seminars were also organized by Persons with Disabilities organizations.

The speakers highlighted the importance of the day and stressed on policy makers to provide maximum facilities to PWDs. They also called for promotion of sign languages in various special educations institutions.

International Day of Sign Language aims to acknowledges early access to sign language and various services in sign language like quality education which is vital to the development and growth of the deaf individuals.

The first International Day of Sign Language was observed across the world on September 23, 2018, with the theme "With Sign Language, Everyone is Included!".

The day was celebrated as part of the International Week of the Deaf, which will take place on 24-30 September.

The International Week of the Deaf was first celebrated in September 1958 and has since evolved into a global movement of deaf unity.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has proclaimed 23 September as the International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) intending to raise awareness of the significance of sign language in the full realization of the human rights of people who are deaf.

There was also an international sign language, which is used by deaf people in international meetings and informally when traveling and socializing.

Sign language is a form of visual language that uses hand gestures and body language to convey meaning. Many examples of people using visual gestures to express themselves long before formal sign language have been established.

According to the World Federation of the Deaf, there were approximately 72 million deaf people worldwide. More than 80% of them live in developing countries. Collectively, they use more than 300 different sign languages.

