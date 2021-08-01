ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :International Day of the World's Indigenous People will be marked on August 9 across the globe including Pakistan to promote and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population.

The day also recognizes the achievements and contributions that indigenous people make to improve world issues such as environmental protection.

Indigenous cultures across the planet are recognized on International Day of the World's Indigenous People.

On December 23, 1994, the UN General Assembly decided that the International Day of the World's Indigenous People should be observed on August 9 annually during the International Decade of the World's Indigenous People.