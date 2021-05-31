UrduPoint.com
Int'l Global Day Of Parents To Be Marked Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:46 PM

Int'l Global Day of Parents to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :International Global Day of Parents will be marked on Tuesday (June1) across the globe including Pakistan to honor parents and their commitment to children worldwide.

On September 17, 2012, the UN publicly declared that the Global Day of Parents would be held annually on June 1.

This observance recognizes parents as vital in providing protection and positive development for their children.

United Nations also noted that parents of every race, religion, culture and nationality inall parts of the world were the Primary caregivers and teachers of their children.

More Stories From Pakistan

