Int'l Human Fraternity Day To Be Marked On Feb 4

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Int'l Human Fraternity Day to be marked on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the International Human Fraternity Day will be marked on February 4 including Pakistan to underline the importance of raising awareness about different cultures and religions or beliefs The aim of this day is the promotion of tolerance which involves societal acceptance and respect for religious and cultural diversity, including with regard to religious expression. education, in particular at school, should contribute in a meaningful way to promoting tolerance and the elimination of discrimination based on religion or belief.

This day also recognizes the valuable contribution of people of all religions or beliefs to humanity and the contribution that dialogue among all religious groups can make towards an improved awareness and understanding of the common values shared by all humankind.

Furthermore, everyone must acknowledge that tolerance, pluralistic tradition, mutual respect and the diversity of religions and beliefs promote human fraternity. Thus, it is imperative that we encourage activities aimed at promoting inter religious and intercultural dialogue in order to enhance peace and social stability, respect for diversity and mutual respect and to create, at the global level, and also at the regional, national and local levels, an environment conducive to peace and mutual understanding.

