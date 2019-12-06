UrduPoint.com
Int'l Institutions Lauding The Government's Economic Policies But Opposition Not Ready To Accept It: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said the international financial institutions including International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank and Moody's were lauding the economic policies of the government as Moody's report was the evident fact in that regard but the Opposition was not ready to accept it

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the legislation about the extension in the Army Chief's tenure would be carried out by the Parliament with consensus.

He said every national issue should be resolved in the Parliament rather than other place as it was the supremacy of this forum.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said presenting move of no confidence against the Prime Minister was the constitutional right of the Opposition but the government was not feared about it, adding Nawaz Sharif group would bring the no confidence motion against Shehbaz Sharif group because Shehbaz Sharif was not acceptable for Nawaz Sharif family.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was facing first time accountability in the country, adding the Prime Minister had not personal vendetta against anybody.

He said Shehbaz Sharif should have to reply those questions which were raised against increasing assets of Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Replying to a question, he said the federal government had always supported to resolve the provincial problems specially in agriculture issues.

The spokesperson said he would support every voice which would raise for the right of Balochistan or in favour of the province.

