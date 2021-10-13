UrduPoint.com

Int'l Rural Women Day To Be Marked On Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:17 PM

Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

International Day of Rural Women would be marked on Oct 15 across the globe including Pakistan to recognize rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :International Day of Rural Women would be marked on Oct 15 across the globe including Pakistan to recognize rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.

Rural women were honored worldwide on the International Day of Rural Women.

Many people, government agencies, community groups and non-government associations celebrate the International Day of Rural Women on October 15 every year. Television, radio, online, and print media broadcast or publish special features to promote the day. Panel discussions, research papers, and conferences are also held to review and analyze rural women's role in society, particularly in areas such as economic improvement and agricultural development.

Other activities and events held to promote the day included global exchange programs for women in agriculture.

The launch of fund raising projects to support rural women.

Expos and workshops showcasing rural women's contribution to their societies.

Strategic meetings to present issues on topics, such as empowering women farmers, to policy makers.

Some world leaders inspired by this initiative previously proclaimed October 15 as International Rural Women's Day, drawing special focus on the role of rural women in their countries.

The first International Day of Rural Women was observed on October 15, 2008. This day recognizes the role of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

The idea of honoring rural women with a special day was put forward at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, in 1995. It was suggested that October 15 be celebrated as "World Rural Women's Day," which was the eve of World Food Day, to highlight rural women's role in food production and food security. "World Rural Women's Day" was previously celebrated across the world for more than a decade before it was officially a UN observance.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Exchange China Agriculture Beijing October Women Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

3 minutes ago
 China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

53 seconds ago
 Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of ..

Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of UAE FinTech sector

18 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 case ..

Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 cases

56 seconds ago
 Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Stat ..

Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

57 seconds ago
 China's cinema screen count tops 80,000

China's cinema screen count tops 80,000

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.