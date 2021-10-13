International Day of Rural Women would be marked on Oct 15 across the globe including Pakistan to recognize rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :International Day of Rural Women would be marked on Oct 15 across the globe including Pakistan to recognize rural women's importance in enhancing agricultural and rural development worldwide.

Many people, government agencies, community groups and non-government associations celebrate the International Day of Rural Women on October 15 every year. Television, radio, online, and print media broadcast or publish special features to promote the day. Panel discussions, research papers, and conferences are also held to review and analyze rural women's role in society, particularly in areas such as economic improvement and agricultural development.

Other activities and events held to promote the day included global exchange programs for women in agriculture.

The launch of fund raising projects to support rural women.

Expos and workshops showcasing rural women's contribution to their societies.

Strategic meetings to present issues on topics, such as empowering women farmers, to policy makers.

Some world leaders inspired by this initiative previously proclaimed October 15 as International Rural Women's Day, drawing special focus on the role of rural women in their countries.

The first International Day of Rural Women was observed on October 15, 2008. This day recognizes the role of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

The idea of honoring rural women with a special day was put forward at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, in 1995. It was suggested that October 15 be celebrated as "World Rural Women's Day," which was the eve of World Food Day, to highlight rural women's role in food production and food security. "World Rural Women's Day" was previously celebrated across the world for more than a decade before it was officially a UN observance.