FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A ceremony to mark the International Women's Day was held at Darul Aman here Monday.

In-charge Darul Aman Sofia Rizwan, Dr Humera Arshad, Zobia Ansar, Psychologist Jawahra Ihsan, warden Irm Mushtaq and a large number of women from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, In-charge Sofia Rizwan said that the government was committed to providing all due rights to women and empowering them so they could play their role in socioeconomic development.

She said that International Women's Day is celebrated globally to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

She said that women as mothers, sisters and daughters were playing very important role for the uplift of the country. She said that our society attaches more respect and dignity to women as compared to Western countries.