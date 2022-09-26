UrduPoint.com

Intra-institutional Dialogue Vital To Confront With Current Challenges : Senator Mian Raza Rabbani

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Intra-institutional dialogue vital to confront with current challenges : Senator Mian Raza Rabbani

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said that dialogue among institutions and political parties was crucial to steer the country out from the current challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said that dialogue among institutions and political parties was crucial to steer the country out from the current challenges.

He stated this while speaking on a clubbed motion under Rule 218 regarding raid on Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee's house by FIA and harassment of journalists in the Senate, he said that institutions should not interfere in the domain of others while political parties should adopt rational approach to counter challenges confronting the country.

He said that the 1973 Constitution guided the institution about their domain as per the supreme document; no institution will interfere in the domain of each other.

He said that `fault lines' should be identified and efforts should be made to address the issues being confronted by the country.

Senate Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary strongly condemned the raid on Nyazee house and said that esteem of the senators should be ensured.

He asked the government to announce the date of the general elections.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the government failed to address the issues of people.

He claimed that PTI would emerge victories in the next general election.

Senator Mohsin Aziz termed mishandling of Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee as unfortunate.

He sought investigation into the issue.

While concluding on the discussion on the motion, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar the government believed in the supremacy of the law and constitutions.

He regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government during the last three and half years had promoted the culture of political victimization.

About the raid in Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee's residence, he said that a committee had already been constituted to investigate the issue.

He said that an outcome of the committee would be shared with the house. However, he said that no one was above the law and the government would ensure rule of law in the country.

He said in the past former speaker Asad Qaiser had not issued production orders of the detained member of the parliament.

He said that the issue of load-shedding emerged during the regime of PTI. He also regretted Shaukat Tareen worked against the interest of the country by sabotaging the deal with IMF.

The minister said that the government did not believe on curbing the freedom of expression. He said that during the PTI government channels were off air and journalists were also harassed.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Raza Rabbani Federal Investigation Agency From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in ..

US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in Violation of Export Controls o ..

1 minute ago
 Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 15, I ..

Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 15, Including 11 Children - Investi ..

1 minute ago
 Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir: ..

Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir: PMD

1 minute ago
 Pfizer Requests FDA Approval of COVID-19 Booster f ..

Pfizer Requests FDA Approval of COVID-19 Booster for Children Ages 5-11 - Statem ..

5 minutes ago
 Cubans Endorse Same-Sex Marriage, Adoptions, Surro ..

Cubans Endorse Same-Sex Marriage, Adoptions, Surrogacy

5 minutes ago
 World Contraception Day observed in Punjab

World Contraception Day observed in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.