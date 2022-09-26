Intra-institutional dialogue vital to confront with current challenges : Senator Mian Raza Rabbani

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said that dialogue among institutions and political parties was crucial to steer the country out from the current challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said that dialogue among institutions and political parties was crucial to steer the country out from the current challenges.

He stated this while speaking on a clubbed motion under Rule 218 regarding raid on Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee's house by FIA and harassment of journalists in the Senate, he said that institutions should not interfere in the domain of others while political parties should adopt rational approach to counter challenges confronting the country.

He said that the 1973 Constitution guided the institution about their domain as per the supreme document; no institution will interfere in the domain of each other.

He said that `fault lines' should be identified and efforts should be made to address the issues being confronted by the country.

Senate Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary strongly condemned the raid on Nyazee house and said that esteem of the senators should be ensured.

He asked the government to announce the date of the general elections.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the government failed to address the issues of people.

He claimed that PTI would emerge victories in the next general election.

Senator Mohsin Aziz termed mishandling of Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee as unfortunate.

He sought investigation into the issue.

While concluding on the discussion on the motion, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar the government believed in the supremacy of the law and constitutions.

He regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government during the last three and half years had promoted the culture of political victimization.

About the raid in Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee's residence, he said that a committee had already been constituted to investigate the issue.

He said that an outcome of the committee would be shared with the house. However, he said that no one was above the law and the government would ensure rule of law in the country.

He said in the past former speaker Asad Qaiser had not issued production orders of the detained member of the parliament.

He said that the issue of load-shedding emerged during the regime of PTI. He also regretted Shaukat Tareen worked against the interest of the country by sabotaging the deal with IMF.

The minister said that the government did not believe on curbing the freedom of expression. He said that during the PTI government channels were off air and journalists were also harassed.