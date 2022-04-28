UrduPoint.com

Investigation Expenses Cheques Distributed Among IOs

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Investigation expenses cheques distributed among IOs

SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed distributed cheques for investigation expenses among the officers in a ceremony held here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed distributed cheques for investigation expenses among the officers in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the cheques of total worth Rs 1.

2 million has been distributed among the investigations officers of the district.

Addressing on the occasion, SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed directed officers concerned to utilize the expenses for early completion of investigations of the cases.

He asked them to complete investigation of cases at the earliest in order to provide justice to masses. He also urged them to cooperate with the complainant and solve their issues on merit.

Related Topics

Police Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President ..

Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President - Kremlin

30 seconds ago
 Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

31 seconds ago
 Asad Mahmood orders reopening of 500 closed post o ..

Asad Mahmood orders reopening of 500 closed post offices

33 seconds ago
 Romanian Defense Ministry Says No Transfer of NATO ..

Romanian Defense Ministry Says No Transfer of NATO Military Equipment to Border ..

38 seconds ago
 KP govt's support to Hindko Academy assured

KP govt's support to Hindko Academy assured

4 minutes ago
 CSTO Peacekeepers Will Conduct Exercises on Tasks ..

CSTO Peacekeepers Will Conduct Exercises on Tasks of Post-Conflict Settlement in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.