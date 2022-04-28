Investigation expenses cheques distributed among IOs

SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed distributed cheques for investigation expenses among the officers in a ceremony held here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed distributed cheques for investigation expenses among the officers in a ceremony held here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the cheques of total worth Rs 1.

2 million has been distributed among the investigations officers of the district.

Addressing on the occasion, SSP Investigations Faraz Ahmed directed officers concerned to utilize the expenses for early completion of investigations of the cases.

He asked them to complete investigation of cases at the earliest in order to provide justice to masses. He also urged them to cooperate with the complainant and solve their issues on merit.