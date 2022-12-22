UrduPoint.com

IOM Conducts Survey On Human Trafficking And Illegal Migrants

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The International Organization of Migrants (IOM) would conduct a survey on victims of human trafficking and illegal migrants in Sialkot district.

The results obtained from the study would help to take measures to combat illegal human trafficking.

This was told by Executive Director Community Concern Mirza Abdul Shakoor in the meeting of District Vigilance/Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Forced Labor Committee Sialkot in DC office committee room here on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sialkot Syeda Amina Maududi and attended by Deputy Director Labor Tayyab Wirk, Social Welfare Officer Imran Kisana, DEO Literacy Asifa Akram, Assistant Directors Manzoor Hussain, Muhammed Sajid, Chairman Rose Welfare Organization Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Representative FIA Asim Javed, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Muhammed Akram and Child Protection Officer Legal Arif Mehmood Bajwa.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that people who want to go to Europe for employment often fall into the trap of human traffickers and many times they lost their lives.

She said that the administration, related institutions and civil societies had a joint responsibility to raise awareness among youth about legal immigration and made the agents and gangs involved in such heinous business accountable to the law.

In the meeting,payment of fixed wages, social security registration and admission of labourers children in formal and non-formal educational institutions as well as steps taken by the Labor Department, Punjab Employees Social Security Institute, education and Literacy Department were reviewed in detail.

