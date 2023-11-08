IPH dean warns of soaring air pollution threatening public health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Institute of Public Health's (IPH) Dean Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir raised serious concerns about the escalating air pollution levels and their direct impact on human health.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she emphasized that the surging levels of carbon dioxide, smoke, dust, and toxic gases in the air pose a significant risk to public health. This hazardous overexposure is resulting in a notable increase in various health issues, including eye diseases, chest infections, coughs, colds, asthma, and respiratory diseases, she added.

To safeguard against the harmful effects of smog, Dr. Zarfishan urged people to limit unnecessary outdoor activities and advised the use of face masks when going out. Additionally, she recommended washing the face and eyes with fresh water to reduce eye irritation and redness (conjunctivitis) caused by dust particles.

She highlighted the detrimental impact of the worsening air quality, especially on chronic respiratory and asthma patients. The poor Air Quality Index (AQI) exacerbates symptoms in such individuals, with children, the elderly, and pregnant women being particularly vulnerable, she said and added that special attention is required to protect these at-risk groups.

In response to the crisis, Dr. Zarfishan commended the efforts of the provincial government and health department, which, under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, have implemented various measures to improve the air quality index and reduce pollution. "A government-led anti-smog awareness campaign has also been launched," she added.

To alleviate the situation, the government should declare a public holiday on Fridays to reduce traffic congestion, thereby contributing to the improvement of AQI.

In conclusion, Dr. Zarfishan emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens in curbing activities that contribute to air pollution. Preventing the burning of agricultural crop residues and solid waste, implementing modern technology in industrial units, factories, and brick kilns to minimize harmful emissions, and supporting government initiatives are vital steps toward improving public health and mitigating the menace of air pollution and smog in urban areas, she said.