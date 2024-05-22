Open Menu

SP City Visits Various Police Stations To Review Security Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:54 PM

SP City visits various police stations to review security situation

On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Gomal University and Parova Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Gomal University and Parova Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation.

The SP City along with other staff visited Gomal University Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The SP City also visited the various check posts in the limits of these two police stations and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Nasir Gomal

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

37 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in ..

Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases

33 minutes ago
 Joint session on heatwave awareness held

Joint session on heatwave awareness held

33 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day eve ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

33 minutes ago
 IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana bes ..

IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

29 minutes ago
 Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Pa ..

Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state

34 minutes ago
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO

29 minutes ago
 New findings illuminate details about SW China anc ..

New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital

29 minutes ago
 Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC

29 minutes ago
 Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against pow ..

Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters

29 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..

29 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews prison reforms

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan