SP City Visits Various Police Stations To Review Security Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Gomal University and Parova Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation.
The SP City along with other staff visited Gomal University Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The SP City also visited the various check posts in the limits of these two police stations and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
