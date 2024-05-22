- Home
Punjab Minister For Mines And Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani Stresses APMOA Collaboration To Uplift Mining Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 06:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani chaired a significant meeting with officials from the All Pakistan Mine Owners Association (APMOA) to address key challenges and fostering collaboration in the mining sector, here on Wednesday.
The gathering provided a platform for in-depth discussions on pressing issues confronting the mining industry. Officials from APMOA delivered comprehensive briefings to the minister, shedding light on the intricacies of coal mining operations and highlighting technical hurdles faced by stakeholders.
During the session, APMOA representatives underscored concerns regarding dead rent and the complexities surrounding mining lease durations.
The minister attentively listened to these challenges and reaffirmed the government's commitment to resolving them through pragmatic measures.
Expressing optimism for the future of the mining sector, he emphasized the pivotal role played by coal mining in driving economic growth. He assured APMOA officials of the government's unwavering support and pledged to work closely with them to facilitate industry development.
Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani outlined plans to modernize the mining sector, leveraging the expertise and collaboration of APMOA. He unveiled initiatives aimed at introducing innovative projects to propel the industry forward, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic prosperity.
In response, APMOA expressed gratitude for the minister's proactive approach and extended appreciation for the government's commitment to addressing industry challenges. They welcomed the assurance of increased support and expressed confidence that collective efforts would lead to overcoming obstacles faced by mine owners.
