IPO Pakistan President, members attend National Security Training webinar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directions of International Police Organization (IPO) Pakistan President DIGP Security Maqsood Ahmed the IPO Members of Pakistan attended a webinar at Special Security Unit (SSU) Conference Hall pertaining to National Security Training which was hosted by IPO African Command President, Shoaib Adam and IPO trainer Delano Kiilu, a Counter-terrorism expert, security leader and head of IPO African Command News desk.

The purpose of the session was to provide historic context and foundational aspects of global security with a deep dive into the National Security threats at a global level and best practice being adopted by countries to counter such threats through strategy, said a news release on Monday.

On the occasion, President IPO Pakistan Maqsood Ahmed said IPO was a platform for police officers where they could excel their skills utilising the expertise gained through such training sessions at a broader level.

The IPO provided a platform for institutional motivation for law enforcement in a professional, effective, and efficient manner, as well as capacity building in the fight against the general and organized crime. IPO was linked with various law enforcement and other organizations worldwide for information sharing and coordination, such as NCA -UK, CIA, FBI, UNPOL, WHO etc.

The training session was attended by almost 200 participants from across the world. This important and significant training program was also attended by key IPO Leaders from Global Headquarters who were part of the panelists.