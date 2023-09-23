Iranian Diesel, NCP items seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 1300 liters of Iranian Diesel and non-customs paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees and within the jurisdiction of the Daraban, Saddar, and Gomal University police stations.

According to a Police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station supervised by SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch along with SHO Umer Iqbal Marwat and in-charge check post-Tayyab Qadir during the blockade stopped the vehicle BSA-478 and during checking police recovered huge quantity of NCP items from the car which includes 34 rolls of cloth, 321 packets of cigarettes, two sacks of tea, two sacks of walnuts and 18 packets of chocolates, the value of which is estimated to be around 12 lakh rupees.

Similarly, under the leadership of SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Draban police Attaullah Khan stopped a bus FDS-03 during the blockade of the road, while during the checking police recovered 45 bags of Iranian shoppers the value which were estimated to be around five lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, Gomal University Police Station led by SDPO Prowa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Malik Sajid Khan during the checking of the Mazda truck recovered 1300 liters of Iranian diesel from the secret tank of the truck and seized it while the truck driver Soorat Khan son of Payu Khan resident of Naiwela was arrested as per the rules.

Later, the police handed over the NCP items to the customs authorities.