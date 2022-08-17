Iranian Economist, Prof. Seyed Komail appointed as President ECOSF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Prominent Economist from Iran, Prof. Seyed Komail Tayebi has been appointed as President ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF).

Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch welcomed the new president of ECOSF and hoped that his stay in Pakistan would prove as fruitful for realizing the objectives of this important organization.

During a ceremony held here at his office, the minister said that the stay of Prof. Tayebi in Pakistan would be productive, pleasant and memorable which would help to develop close ties among the scientific community leading to economic development in the region.

The minister offered maximum possible support to realize the objectives of the ECOSF.

A farewell bid was also given to the outgoing founding President ECOSF, Prof. Manzoor Soomro. The Secretary MoST, Ghulam Muhamamd Memon was also present on the occasion. It pertinent to mention that Prof. Tayebi is one of the most accomplished economists of Islamic Republic of Iran, and academic leader with rich and diverse experience in international economics and its linkages to promote research and development, technology, and scientific spillovers.