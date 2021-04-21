UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Expresses Desire To Further Strengthen Ties With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Iranian president expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) , April 21 (APP)::Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed his country's commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, liaison and border management.

The views were expressed as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the Iranian president at the Presidential Palace in Tehran, the Foreign Office said.

The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

Qureshi said under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the government was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He discussed with Iranian president various ways to further strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion and language.

He said the Pakistani leadership paid tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support to Pakistan's stance regarding the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Iran Tehran April Border Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

First T20I match: Zimbabwe wins the toss, decides ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate UK&#039;s Queen Elizabeth ..

60 minutes ago

ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile&#039;s Ambassador di ..

1 hour ago

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get gol ..

2 hours ago

First blockchain-enabled precious metals refinery ..

2 hours ago

Ataya’s online shopping destination showcases ta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.