The 3-day single country exhibition of Iranian products continued on Tuesday here at Expo Centre Karachi which attracted a large number of citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The 3-day single country exhibition of Iranian products continued on Tuesday here at Expo Centre Karachi which attracted a large number of citizens.

Around 50 Iranian companies have set up stalls of various products in this exhibition to showcase their products ranging from Persian carpets, dairy products, confectionery, steel, polymer, petrochemical, herbal, agricultural and medical products and equipment to fertilizers, cosmetics, home appliances, footwear, and apparel etc.

Pakistan-Iran exhibition would continue till Wednesday, January 18 at the Expo Center. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori the other day in presence of Consul General of Iran in Karachi Hassan Nourian and Deputy Minister of Industry and President Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran Ali Raza.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Sindh board of Investment Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and CEO of TDAP Zubair Motiwala and others paid visit to the exhibition besides a large number of citizens who shown keen interest in products and services showcased in the exhibition.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Trade Promotion Organisation of Iran for the promotion of trade relations.