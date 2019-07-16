UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irrigation Department Announces Canal Closure Schedule

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:29 PM

Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule

Different outlet canals of Nasrat division would remain close from July 18 to July 31, 2019 due to shortage of water

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Different outlet canals of Nasrat division would remain close from July 18 to July 31, 2019 due to shortage of water.

Executive Engineer Irrigation Nasrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement on Tuesday, said that outlet canals of Group1 Setharki Distri would remain close from July 18 to July 25, 2019 while Bhit Maroo Distri, Duboji Minor, Suhelo Minor, Abad Minor, Jamsahib Distry, Gupchani Distry, Dewanabad Minor, Shah Hussain Minor and Chhan Bandhni Minor would remain close from July 20 to July 28, 2019.

According to announcement, the out canals of Group2 including Right Jarri Minor, Left Jarri Minor and DS Darya Khan from X-Regulator to US 60-Mile X-Regulator would remain close from July 24 to July 31, 2019 up to 6 pm.

Related Topics

Shortage Martyrs Shaheed Water Darya Khan July 2019 From

Recent Stories

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar gains 19 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

1 minute ago

Four dead, 12 feared trapped after Mumbai building ..

2 minutes ago

Pak squash players bagged 68 medals from 2017 to 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) may soon ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 13.67 point t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.