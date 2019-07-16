Irrigation department announces canal closure schedule

(@imziishan)

Different outlet canals of Nasrat division would remain close from July 18 to July 31, 2019 due to shortage of water

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Different outlet canals of Nasrat division would remain close from July 18 to July 31, 2019 due to shortage of water.

Executive Engineer Irrigation Nasrat Division Shaheed Benazirabad, in an announcement on Tuesday, said that outlet canals of Group1 Setharki Distri would remain close from July 18 to July 25, 2019 while Bhit Maroo Distri, Duboji Minor, Suhelo Minor, Abad Minor, Jamsahib Distry, Gupchani Distry, Dewanabad Minor, Shah Hussain Minor and Chhan Bandhni Minor would remain close from July 20 to July 28, 2019.

According to announcement, the out canals of Group2 including Right Jarri Minor, Left Jarri Minor and DS Darya Khan from X-Regulator to US 60-Mile X-Regulator would remain close from July 24 to July 31, 2019 up to 6 pm.