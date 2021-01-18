Irrigation dept extends date of ongoing canals' desilting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Irrigation department has extended the date of ongoing desilting of canals across the province

The Irrigation department sources said on Monday that Lower Jhelum canal, Rasool Qadirabad Link canal, Qadirabad Balloki and Jhang branch would remain closed till January 28, Upper Pakpattan canal, Lower Bari Doab canal, Balloki-Sulemanki Link canal till January 25, Upper Chenab Canal January 26 and Marala Ravi link canal till January 20.

Sources said that current wheat crop does not require irrigation so extension in closure of canals would not put negative impact on crops.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum along with technical team visited different canals to inspect and maintain quality of desilting work, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that desilting process of canals got prolonged due to fog and rains.