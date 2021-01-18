UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irrigation Dept Extends Date Of Ongoing Canals' Desilting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Irrigation dept extends date of ongoing canals' desilting

The Punjab Irrigation department has extended the date of ongoing desilting of canals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Irrigation department has extended the date of ongoing desilting of canals across the province.

The Irrigation department sources said on Monday that Lower Jhelum canal, Rasool Qadirabad Link canal, Qadirabad Balloki and Jhang branch would remain closed till January 28, Upper Pakpattan canal, Lower Bari Doab canal, Balloki-Sulemanki Link canal till January 25, Upper Chenab Canal January 26 and Marala Ravi link canal till January 20.

Sources said that current wheat crop does not require irrigation so extension in closure of canals would not put negative impact on crops.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum along with technical team visited different canals to inspect and maintain quality of desilting work, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that desilting process of canals got prolonged due to fog and rains.

Related Topics

Punjab Bari Jhang Jhelum Pakpattan January Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

16 minutes ago

Govt urged to take up political prisoners in occup ..

10 seconds ago

ADC visits Land Record Centre

12 seconds ago

PMA urges govt to take all stakeholders on board o ..

13 seconds ago

Switzerland's Death Toll From COVID-19 Pandemic Su ..

15 seconds ago

Cricket pacer Shaheen Afridi opens his own interna ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.