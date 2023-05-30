UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 168,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 168,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 168,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 176,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.66 feet and was 29.66 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 57,900 cusecs and 64,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.30 feet, which was 74.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 52,300 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,600, 81,900, 47,300 and 14,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

