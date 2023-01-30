UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 47,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 47,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 47,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.97 feet and was 95.97 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.05 feet, which was 79.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 9,700 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 35,000, 41,900, 30,500 and 10,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

