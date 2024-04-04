IRSA Releases 64,800 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 64,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 99,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1422.01 feet and was 24.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1095.65 feet, which was 45.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,600 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 29,100, 32,700, 31,500 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 8,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
