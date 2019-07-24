Is Maryam Nawaz upset over Bilawal’s supportive tweet for govt?

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Bilawal’s tweet causes strife between PPP and PML-N

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz does not seem too happy over Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s tweet extending his full support to government.

Bilawal had expressed his complete support towards government’s efforts in national interest.

Maryam Nawaz does not seem too happy about Bilawal’s renewed stance.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, the PPP leadership has been briefed about Maryam Nawaz’s displeasure about Bilawal’s stance.

Not only Maryam Nawaz but many other leaders blamed Bilwal’s tweet to be the reason to cause distortion between opposition parties. Many PML-N leaders have spoken up against Bilawal’s tweet and said that this was not the right time to say this.

The tweet can cause strife among both parties as if someone appreciates PM Imran’s visit to US then this will empower government.

Sources said that the PPP leadership has made it clear to PML-N leaders that they will not tolerate any unnecessary criticism. The PPP will stand against wrongdoings of government and have always taken a stand on it.

On the other hand, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not happy about Bilawal’s tweet as well.

On instructions of Asif Ali Zardari, few PPP leaders have assured PML-N that they will side with them against government on this issue.

Sources said that after the black day and no confidence movement against Chairman Senate on July 25, the opposition will have more contention and the joint opposition may break.