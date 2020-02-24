UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ishaq Dar Assets Case: Co-accused Saeed Ahmad Gets Relief As Court Approves His Permanent Exemption Plea

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

Ishaq Dar Assets Case: Co-accused Saeed Ahmad gets relief as court approves his permanent exemption plea

Accountability Court has approved plea of former President National Bank and co-accused in Ishaq Dar assets case Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Accountability Court has approved plea of former President National Bank and co-accused in Ishaq Dar assets case Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court.Co-accused Saeed Ahmad Khan in Ishaq Dar assets beyond known sources of income reference has got court relief as his plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court approved.Accountability Court took up the Ishaq Dar assets case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, investigation officer of National Accountability Bureau, Nadir Abbas appeared before the court.

Plea of accused Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking his permanent exemption from appearance before court was filed at which petitioner took the plea that he is suffering from several diseases.Court has approved plea of former President National Bank Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking permanent exemption from appearance, however, cross-examination upon the statement of NAB investigation officer could not be completed.AC has further adjourned the hearing till March 4.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar March From National Bank Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) ..

1 second ago

Afghanistan finds first coronavirus case: health m ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Iran Reac ..

6 minutes ago

SSUET elects four employees to perform Hajj

4 minutes ago

Madrid stocks tumble more than 3.0% on virus fears ..

4 minutes ago

No confirmed cases of coronavirus in Balochistan : ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.