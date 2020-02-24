Ishaq Dar Assets Case: Co-accused Saeed Ahmad gets relief as court approves his permanent exemption plea

Accountability Court has approved plea of former President National Bank and co-accused in Ishaq Dar assets case Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Accountability Court has approved plea of former President National Bank and co-accused in Ishaq Dar assets case Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court.Co-accused Saeed Ahmad Khan in Ishaq Dar assets beyond known sources of income reference has got court relief as his plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance before court approved.Accountability Court took up the Ishaq Dar assets case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, investigation officer of National Accountability Bureau, Nadir Abbas appeared before the court.

Plea of accused Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking his permanent exemption from appearance before court was filed at which petitioner took the plea that he is suffering from several diseases.Court has approved plea of former President National Bank Saeed Ahmad Khan seeking permanent exemption from appearance, however, cross-examination upon the statement of NAB investigation officer could not be completed.AC has further adjourned the hearing till March 4.