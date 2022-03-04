UrduPoint.com

"Ishrat Made In China" Takes Massive Opening At Pakistani Box Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Mohib Mirza's directorial debut Ishrat Made in China hit cinemas across Pakistan on Thursday and fans can't get enough of it.

The premiere turned out to be a start studded affair. In attendance were personalities such as Ahmed Butt, Nadia Hussain, Misbah Khalid, Seemi Pasha, Nomi Ansari, Jimmy Engineer, and many more.

The much-awaited film featured Mohib Mirza and the gorgeous Sanam Saeed in the lead role. Produced by Ek Alif & Eleven Eleven Films "Ishrat Made in China" boasted an unconventional cast including designer turned actor HSY as the antagonist. This film was HSY's silver screen debut after his stellar performance in drama serial 'Pehli Si Muhabbat'.

The film also marked the big-screen debut of the veteran Shabbir Jan.

Several Pakistani celebrities and social media stars have made a cameo in this film including Sara Loren, Shamoon Abbasi, Nayyer Ejaz, Mustafa Chaudhry, Mani, Ali Kazmi and Imam Syed.

Based on Mohib's satirical tv series, Ishrat Baji, from 2006, the movie further extended the plotline of the characters. The film has an epic climax with a 20-minute action scene which will be available on digital platform Mintrio.com.

So far, there were bright colors, desi vibes, and energy-packed songs, with the versatile Sanam Saeed's blockbuster performance. The movie is tapping into high-energy sequences and dramatic action scenes that will keep us entertained this summer.

