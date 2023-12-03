Open Menu

Islamabad Admin Cracks Down On Price Gouging, Encroachments In H-9 Sunday Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad admin cracks down on price gouging, encroachments in H-9 Sunday Bazaar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) In a swift action to curb price gouging and encroachments, the Islamabad Administration on Sunday conducted a thorough inspection of the H-9 Sunday Bazaar.

Led by the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti, the team scrutinized price lists, imposed fines on vendors for non-compliance, and also reviewed the sanitary conditions and overall functioning of the bazaar, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum told APP.

He said that the inspection revealed that limited parking space was causing significant traffic congestion, hindering the smooth operation of the bazaar.

Addressing this issue promptly, the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area ensured the restoration of traffic flow.

This initiative is part of an ongoing campaign spearheaded by the Islamabad Administration to combat price manipulation, encroachment, and other irregularities within the city's markets.

The administration is committed to upholding consumer rights and ensuring a fair and orderly market environment for all, he added.

