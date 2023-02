Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Islamabad Circle Melody, Shakraparian, Satara Market, Pandorian, Koral, Chhata Bakhtawar, Alipur, E-8 Navy, G-9 Markaz, I-8/3, Old United , G-11/2, Capital Residency, Shahpur, PHED, Dhala, Patriata, Upper Topa, Shahdara, Bhara Kaho, Bhara Kaho-II, NIH, T&T, Golf City, Tarith Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle Kalyal, Bank Road-1, Sir Syed Road, Makkah Chowk, NPF-II, Model Town, MSF, Humayun, Gulistan Fatima, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt, Sahala College, Sagri, DH Homes, Redco, Nar, Khawaja, Fazal Ahmad, New Chawah, Panjar, Mandra-II, PAECHS, Bengali, Raman, CB Khan-II Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle Syedpur Road, T&T, Sadiqabad, Shakryal, Khanna Road, Tariq Shaheed, Asghar Mall, Dhok Hakmdad, Committee Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, Jinnah Road, Westridge, Ahsanabad, Major Masood, Azizabad, Dhok Chaudharyan, NRC, Charing Cross, Radio Pak, Bajnyal, I-16/1, Rata, Rajahabad, Golra, Shams Colony. , Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Zircon Heights, Modern Flour Mills, TB Hospital, Raja Sultan, Eid Gah, Bagh Sardar, Muhammadi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Dhok Najo Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Nawaz Shaheed, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, ECHS D-18, Model Town, Kashif Gul Shaheed, Mix Industrial, Hasan Abdal, Islampura, Hameed, Cirka, Shadi Khan, Qaziabad, Tin Mela, Bagh Nilab, Nar Topa, Bolinwal, Kharpa, Chhaji Mar, Murt, Chhab, Kamrial, Ahmadal, Gagan, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, F-13 Garmala, Shakrela, Sarai Alamgir, Akram Shaheed, F-2 Chip Board, F-10 Kala Base, Boren, Industrial, City Housing, Dina-3 Rohtas, Chamala, Gadari, Padyal, New Sanghui, Colonel Mohammad Akram, Sandal, Kot Dhamek, Mal Awan, Kantrela, Smoot Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhoan, Ara Bazar, Magan, Miani, Sarpak, Jund Awan, Dhadial City, Malhal Mughlan, Bhikri, Pannawal, Dandut, Darya Jalap, Rawal, Lilla Town, KS Maniz, Abdullahpur, Jalalpur, Sagarpur, Balksar, Dharnal, Sukhu, Dharabi, Jatla, Pera Fatial, Tau.

Muharram Khan, Badhial, Patwali, CWO, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera Feeders, GSO Circle, New Chawah, Baba Shaheed, Chhapar, Fazal Shaheed Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Tin Mela, Fowara Chowk , SDW, Attock Rural, SDW Colony, GBHP-II, Shakurdra, Aminabad, GBHP-I, DEC, Bagh Nelab, People's Colony, Mari Feeders, From 12:00 Noon to 04:00 PM, Rawal, Sagarpur Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, CWO, Major Riaz New, Abdullahpur, Darya Jalap feeders and surrounding areas.