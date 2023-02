Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Orchard Scheme, CDA Pump, CDA Flats, Shaheed-e-Milat, PHA Flats, Burma, Lohi Bhir, Koral, UC Road, Karor ,Sharifabad, Coratail Hotel, G-9/2, FHS, I-8/4, I-10/1, G-11/2, Kalingar, Rehara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, P/Catina, TDCP, PAF, Peer Suhawah Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Meeka Chowk, Rehmatabad-1, NPF-1, Mora Negyal, National Park, Askari-7 , Shahpur, Kohala, Garja-1, Chongi No. 22, Sahala College, Lahtrar-2, Komali Sadiq, Ghazan Khan, Mandra, Pind Jatlan, Bhangali, Syed Kasran, Chak Baily Khan-2, Shegan, Adiala Jail, Khasala Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, 4th Road, Effendi Colony, Shakriyal, KRL, Farooq Azam, Zafar-ul- Haq, Liaquat Bagh, Fawarah Chowk, Iqbal Road, Amin Town, Eid Gah, Azizabad, Madina Colony, Ameer Hamza Colony, Bhadana, Noon, FOCHS , BB Shaheed Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Nawazash Shaheed, Wahdat Colony, Sangjani, AWC Housing, Shaiya, Munirabad, Rashid Minhas, Hussainabad, Hasan A.

Badal, Hazro, Shamsabad, Qaziabad, People's Colony, Barazai, Akhuri, Neka Kalan, Azim Shaheed, Morat, Maqsood Shaheed, Meera Sharif, Kamrial, Galial, Gul Muhammad, Khanda Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Shukrila, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, M Riaz Shaheed, Dina-1, Bakrala, Padyal, New Singhoi, Chautala, Khali Kholi, Dina City, Scheme-1, Main Bazaar, Chhapar Sharif, Kantrala, Kangar Thatathi Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Millat Chowk, Jamalwal, Miani, Main Bazar, Ahdi, Sarkal, CS Shah, Duffer, Toba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Hasil, Dharnal, Sukha, Madina Town, Jatla, Perafatial, Thoa Muharram Khan, Khoiyan Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Consumer Grid Station, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Mong City, Mong Patan Sher Khan, Mong Kanchan Feeders and surrounding areas.