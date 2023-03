Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Tufail Shaheed, Karpa, Alipur, Azad Shaheed, Rehara, Isolation Hospital, Chatta Bakhtawar, Tiramari, Lahtrar Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, BB Shaheed Hospital, Khanna Road, Gulzar Quaid , Alipur, Alnoor Colony, Khanna 2, Kuri Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD 2, PAF, RIC, Gracie Line, Rahmatabad 1-, Jehangir Road, Color City, Doberan Feeders, Attock Circle , Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Khanabad, Lalah Zar, Lalah Rukh, Small Industrial, Poormiana, Ghari Afghanan, Boi Gher, Salar Gah, Haru, Ghori, Mianwala Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kaler Kahar, Sughar.

Pur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Military College, Bhagwal, Baba Shaheed, Chhappar Sharif, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Fatehpur, Mandi Bhalwal Feeders, 09:00 am to 04:00 pm. GSO Circle, Iqbal Street, Punjab House, Imran Khan, Peer Suhawah Feeders and surrounding areas.