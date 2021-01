Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rohtas, Riaz Shaheed, Dina City, Kot Dhamik, Thackaray, G-6/3, Polyclinic, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Islamabad Club, Lohi Bhair, Simli Dam, Sohdaran Road, F -10 / 4, G-9/1, G-10/1, CWO, G-10/2, G-10/4, I-10/1, G-13/2, NPF, T&T, Guldana, PC, Kohala, Treat, Syedpur Road, B Block, Shakrial, Al Noor Colony, Muslim Town, Iqbal Road-2, Sarafa Bazar, Westridge, Ali Market, Eid Gah, Azizabad, Zeeshan Colony, Kamalabad, KTM, Modern Flour Mill, Range Road, Rata, Bank Road-2, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad-2, CBR-1, Mehboob Shaheed, Jhanda, Humayun, Kalial, Garja-1, Sihala College, Major Hanif, Klar , Khawaja, Faiz Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, Mandra-2, LTC, ECM, HPT-3, Sukho, Syed Kasran, Bhal, New City A Block, New City I-Block, Multi Orchard, Nisar Shaheed , Museum, Mushtaq Hussain, Jalala, Kohsar Valley, Hameed, Darya Sharif, Shanka, Qaziabad, Aminabad, Daral-salaam, Sarka, Malhwali, Batiut, Sajid Shaheed, Fateh Jang-2, Hanjra, Dhakner, Ahmadal, Khandha, Puran.

Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, M. Riaz Shaheed, Madukals, Dina-1, Bakrala, Pedial, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Gujjar Khan, City Sohawa, Mal Awan, Galyana, Islampura, Line Park, Minara, Sir Pak, Adi, Latifal, Mulhal Mughals, Sarkal, Katas, Duffer, NCI, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Karsal, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Mort, Bilalabad, Akwal, Dharmand, Darut, Kahuta City-1 & 2, Hanif Shaheed, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, I-10/2, NDC-1, Dr. AQ Khan, New Exchange, Fazal Ghee Mill, SES, Kidney Center, Police Line, Gharial, F -17/1 & 2, Hussainabad, Col. Sher Khan, Industrial Estate, Lalazar, Garhi Afghana, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Shahia, Dawlatullah, Adi, Zaraj, New Rawat, Club-1, Mahfooz Shaheed, Orchard, Treatment Plant , Scheme-2, Pandorian Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dongi, Siri, Charohi Express, Malwali, Sony Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Gujar Khan, Mankiala, Islampura, Mandra. 2, Thackara feeders and surrounding areas.